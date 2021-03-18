Insider Buying: Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

