Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells 484,860 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 484,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $42,430,098.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,339,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,738,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

C3.ai stock opened at $80.56 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

