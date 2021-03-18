Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Sells 1,331 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,478.60 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,463.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,357.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 176.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

