Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) EVP Sells $96,497.61 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Ryan Damon sold 126 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $2,347.38.

Shares of CRTO opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. Criteo’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

