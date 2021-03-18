Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total value of $1,209,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,116,100.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 80,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $16,796,800.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $201.66 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.39 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

