Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76.

On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total value of $11,934,377.50.

On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,239,702.50.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total value of $11,879,335.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total transaction of $11,713,760.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $11,696,755.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total value of $11,661,402.50.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total value of $11,773,277.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $284.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.77 and a 200-day moving average of $269.64. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,257,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,312,000 after buying an additional 44,096 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 81,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

