Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Sells $630,360.00 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 895.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

