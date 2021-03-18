Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Global Payments stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,536. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $216.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Global Payments by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 314,974 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,470,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

