Insider Selling: HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) CFO Sells 16,555 Shares of Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) CFO Michael J. Sena sold 16,555 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $58,770.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,765.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE HCHC remained flat at $$3.70 on Thursday. 1,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,509. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HC2 by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

