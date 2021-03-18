Insider Selling: James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Sells £5,500 in Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Isabelle Maddock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total value of £5,500 ($7,185.79).

CRPR opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37) on Thursday. James Cropper PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,161.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,040.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £105.11 million and a P/E ratio of 32.63.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

