Insider Selling: Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Director Sells 8,396 Shares of Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Denise Bevers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $65,115.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Denise Bevers sold 39,069 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $195,345.00.

KIN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 1,342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 264,952 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 243,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 31.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 82,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

