Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CAO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

