Insider Selling: Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Sells 382,075 Shares of Stock

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) insider Peter James sold 382,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.51), for a total transaction of A$809,999.00 ($578,570.71).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Nearmap alerts:

Nearmap Company Profile

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.