Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CAO Sells 6,031 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,118,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227,044. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

