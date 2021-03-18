Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) CEO Sells $820,360.80 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $820,360.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NMIH opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NMI by 51.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NMI by 26.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NMI by 33.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

