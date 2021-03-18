Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Sells 24,500 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,689.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $225.46 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.48.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after buying an additional 357,715 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $64,730,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $62,300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

