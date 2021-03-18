Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells 28,033 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reed David also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75.

NXPI stock traded down $9.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,294,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,649. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.96. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $209.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

