Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Sells $1,934,525.04 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,599,579.40.

Shares of ORIC opened at $28.81 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after buying an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after buying an additional 733,604 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 372,879 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 329,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

