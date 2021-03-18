Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Sells 11,213 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $423,290.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PETQ stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 559,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,910,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

