Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 1,999,695 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $24,876,205.80. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TEN opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $3,719,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.