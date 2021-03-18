Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 4,075 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,809.18.

TSE:WPM traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$49.25. The company had a trading volume of 165,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$32.60 and a 1-year high of C$76.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.95. The firm has a market cap of C$22.14 billion and a PE ratio of 44.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

