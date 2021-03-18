Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) COO Sells 29,309 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WK stock traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.84. 8,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,227. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised their price target on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Workiva by 13.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 45.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

