Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Lam Research makes up about 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $13.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $539.39. 9,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,446. The business’s 50-day moving average is $545.78 and its 200-day moving average is $449.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

