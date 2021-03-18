Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $173,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.07. 17,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.56 and a 200 day moving average of $164.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

