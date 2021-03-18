Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

MO traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 75,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $49.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

