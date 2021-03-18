Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BankUnited by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BankUnited by 976.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in BankUnited by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $49.18. 3,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,155. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

