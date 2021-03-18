Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $993,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $343,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

