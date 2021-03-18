Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IPCIF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 4,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,193. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.