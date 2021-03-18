InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:IHG opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 189,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

