International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.77). International Seaways posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 139.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $604.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Seaways by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.