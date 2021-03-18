Intersect ENT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,665 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,529% compared to the typical volume of 225 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after buying an additional 1,039,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after buying an additional 235,862 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $12,199,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XENT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of XENT opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

