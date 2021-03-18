Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$35.50 at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ITP. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.93.

TSE ITP opened at C$29.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.96. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$7.02 and a 1 year high of C$31.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

