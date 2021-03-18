inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,149. inTEST has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

