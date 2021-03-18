Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Fundsmith LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Fundsmith LLP lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,587,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 5.8% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,742,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Intuit by 47.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $12.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.45. 28,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,289. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

