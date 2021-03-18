Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLW. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLW opened at $35.18 on Thursday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

