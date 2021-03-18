Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Position Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of PKW opened at $84.36 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

