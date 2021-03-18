Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.04

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 20704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Invesco by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $3,194,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

