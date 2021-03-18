Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 11th total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PSCE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.58. 55,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

