Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.