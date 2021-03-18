Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.75. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58, but opened at C$2.88. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Invesque shares last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 1,035 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Invesque from C$2.45 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$148.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97.

About Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

