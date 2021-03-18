Investors Buy High Volume of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 21,356 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 560% compared to the average daily volume of 3,235 put options.

Shares of JNK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.50. 320,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,537,772. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $109.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.02.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNK. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,467,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,305,000 after acquiring an additional 944,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,092,000 after buying an additional 360,270 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 771,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after buying an additional 338,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10,347.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 316,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after buying an additional 313,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.