Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,921 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,710% compared to the average daily volume of 548 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVRA. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Savara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

In other Savara news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 68,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $169,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Savara in the third quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 160,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,107. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $113.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

