Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 51,378 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 920% compared to the average daily volume of 5,037 call options.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,944.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.