iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:IOM opened at GBX 324.10 ($4.23) on Wednesday. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.50 ($5.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. The stock has a market cap of £354.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 325.85.

In other iomart Group news, insider Scott Cunningham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

