Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of IOVA opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

