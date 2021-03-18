iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.01). iRobot reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

In related news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,981. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of iRobot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iRobot by 690.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.79. 11,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,133. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average is $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $197.40.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

