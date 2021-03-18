IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,004 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several brokerages have commented on IRCP. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,864. The company has a market capitalization of $324.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

