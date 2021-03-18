iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 11th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,252,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

