iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGOV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

