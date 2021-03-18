iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,545 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $119,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,330,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,388,000 after buying an additional 808,494 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09.

